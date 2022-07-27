Adaptive Amazing Race coming to Kelowna, Vernon

Teams will use adaptive equipment like trail riders while racing the clock and other teams

It’s time to start training, the Adaptive Amazing Race is less than one month away.

The Community Recreational Initiative Society, CRIS, is hosting two races in Vernon and Kelowna to raise funds for the non-profit society.

Marketing and events coordinator Kailee Fawcett said the third year hosting the race also marks CRIS’ birthday.

“This year is CRIS’ 21st birthday, and what it is it’s a great opportunity for team building and fundraising in which corporate partners and internal CRIS affiliates form teams of four to six participants and then what happens is they’ll utilize one of our adaptive equipment pieces, such as the trail rider, and they’ll be racing against the clock and other teams.”

Vernon’s race will be held at Polson Park on August 23 and the race in Kelowna will be the following day at Mission Park Greenway.

Fawcett said there are typically about seven stations ranging from pool noodle hockey to navigating an obstacle course with a trail rider, but every piece has an adaptive component.

“For our corporate teams it’s up to them to decide who will be riding in the trail rider, sometimes they might take turns because that way everyone kind of gets a feeling of what it’s like to be in a trail rider, but also what it’s like to navigate a trail rider. That way you can really get an understanding of what we really do here every day at CRIS.”

Teams are expected to raise a minimum of $500 as their entrance fee. All the funds go back to CRIS to help purchase equipment and maintain services.

Learn more about the event or register your team here.

