Alessia Cara performs at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony in Toronto on September 23, 2017. Canadian singer-songwriter Cara will perform at halftime of the 2018 Grey Cup game.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Donovan

Alessia Cara named as halftime performer for ‘18 Grey Cup

The 2018 Grey Cup will take place in Edmonton

Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara will perform at halftime of the 2018 Grey Cup game.

The CFL made the announcement Saturday night at halftime of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers-Edmonton Eskimos game. The Grey Cup will be held Nov. 25 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

“Performing at the Grey Cup as a Canadian is such an honour,” Cara said in a statement. “Excited to be part of the halftime show and freeze all my fingertips off with you guys.”

The native of Brampton, Ont., won a Grammy Award in January. She followed up her ground-breaking run of six multi-platinum hits with the release of “Growing Pains,” the first single from her forthcoming sophomore album “The Pains Of Growing.”

RELATED: Kelowna kids flag football team wins a trip of a lifetime

“We are so proud to have one of Canada’s most promising stars perform at our pinnacle event, the 106th Grey Cup in Edmonton,” said CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “With Alessia Cara headlining the Freedom Mobile Halftime Show and the action-packed Grey Cup Festival, everything points to another special Grey Cup week and game come November.”

Cara was the 2016 breakthrough artist of the year at the Juno Awards.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes grabs four awards, delivers big surprises at MMVAs

In 2017, Cara was the most-streamed new female artist. She has also received MTV Video Music Awards, iHeart Radio Music Awards, Radio Disney Music Awards, ASCAP Pop Awards.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
He’s big and he’s blue
Next story
Paralyzed Humboldt player getting used to the new normal

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Monday forum cancelled, just one forum Tuesday

Councillor and mayoral candidates at one forum in Salmon Arm, two forums in Sicamous

Beat the Mondays: Kelowna travel columnist to offer something to daydream about

Meet our new travel columnist. She’s continually on an adventure and now she’s sharing each step.

Chase and District Chamber of Commerce hosts all-candidates forum

Residents can have questions answered straight from candidates

Trial for serial arson suspect begins in Vernon

William Munton, born 1961, is charged with 19 counts of arson

Car crashes into Shuswap bank weeks after it was damaged by fire

The Chase RBC branch was struck by a car on Sept. 30. A fire damaged the building on Aug. 12

REPLAY: Video you don’t want to miss from this week in B.C.

Here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from stories across the province this week

Paralyzed Humboldt player getting used to the new normal

Ryan Straschnitzki focuses on physiotherapy and his dream of playing on the national sledge hockey team

Roadcamp sign unveiled on Trans Canada Highway by Japanese internment survivors

The sign is the last of eight to be unveiled to commemorate the 75th anniversary of internment.

Parts of B.C. to see winter-like snow storms

South Coast of B.C. to be hit by rain

Alessia Cara named as halftime performer for ‘18 Grey Cup

The 2018 Grey Cup will take place in Edmonton

Slide near Site C dam prompts limited evacuation in northeastern B.C.

Old Fort Road, just south of Fort St. John, is closed

Serena Williams sings, goes topless for breast cancer video

The video was made to promote breast cancer awareness month

Canadian dairy farmers say new trade deal undercuts industry

Canadian dairy farmers issue statement over the renegotiated trade pact between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico

Out with NAFTA, in with USMCA: Canada inks new trade deal

The new trade deal with the U.S. and Mexico came just hours before an end-of-week, midnight dealine

Most Read