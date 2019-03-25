(CSRD Image)

All regional district fields and ball diamonds closed

Soaking ground leads to closure of CSRD sports fields to prevent damage

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is temporarily closing the sports fields it manages to protect them as the ground thaws.

All fields and baseball diamonds are closed until further notice. The warm temperatures experienced in recent weeks have melted the snow, leaving the fields soft and susceptible to damage. Rain forecast for the coming days will only make the fields soggier.

“The water saturation causes playing surfaces to be extremely soft and easily damaged, resulting in expensive repairs and long term field closures,” a notice from the CSRD reads.

“The CSRD apologizes for any inconvenience these temporary closures may cause and will endeavor to have fields re-opened for use as soon as possible.”

