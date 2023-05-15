Celebrating a big putt at a 2022 RBC PGA Scramble Regional Final. (Megan Robinson/PGA of Canada)

Amateur PGA events coming to Kelowna courses

The Kelowna golf events are held on May 29, June 27, and July 23

Three Professional Golfers Association (PGA) events are coming to Kelowna, and one is for women only.

The RBC PGA Scramble is Canada’s largest grassroots amateur golf program. The local qualifying events will be making stops in Kelowna on May 29, June 27, and July 23.

The winners of each local qualifier are invited to participate in the Regional Finals later in the summer. The competition is open to teams of four amateur golfers with an up-to-date Golf Canada handicap.

On July 23, the Black Mountain Golf Club is hosting the female-only qualifier event.

For more information and to register visit rbcpgascramble.com.

READ MORE: Expect the unexpected at this Kelowna golf course

READ MORE: Vernon golf pro makes history with non-tournament 58

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaGolfOutdoors and Recreation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fate of Arizona Coyotes arena project in the hands of voters

Just Posted

James, Tania, Ashlin and Trinity Yates watch as Ashlin’s fish is weighed at the 2019 Father’s Day Fishing Derby at the Salmon Arm Wharf. (James Murray photo)
Salmon Arm Father’s Day Kids’ Fishing Derby returns with plenty of prizes to be won

A mama mallard circles the pond at the Salmon Arm campus at Okanagan College on May 15 with several ducklings of a variety of sizes. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Spring brings new nesting spot in Salmon Arm for downtown ducks

Salmon Arm Secondary student Sergs Oriana was selected for the 2023 Marie Manson Virtual Artist Residency with the Salmon Arm Art Gallery. (Damen Archard photo)
Salmon Arm Secondary student selected for artist residency, preparing for upcoming exhibition

Chase RCMP and Shuswap Search and Rescue are looking for a man who was last seen clinging to an overturned kayak in Chase Creek on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Shuswap Search and Rescue photo)
RCMP, Shuswap Search and Rescue looking for kayaker last seen in distress in Chase Creek