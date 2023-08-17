‘An amazing young man’: Vernon volleyball player scores $5K scholarship

Left to right: Katie Dahl, Sherman Dahl and Kristina Tobler of the Emily Dahl Foundation, Tyler Henry, Sky Volleyball president Cory Hoard, Sky Volleyball coach Troy Lorenson and Sky Volleyball vice-president Travis Kiel. Henry is the recipient of the Emily Dahl Foundation’s 2023 $5,000 scholarship. (Submitted photo)

A young Vernon volleyball player has received some help with his educational journey, in memory of a local teen whose life ended too soon.

Cory Hoard, president of Sky Volleyball, has announced that Tyler Henry has been selected to receive the Emily Dahl Foundation’s 2023 scholarship worth $5,000.

The scholarship is presented by the foundation along with the Community Foundation North Okanagan (CFNO) and Sky Volleyball.

Henry joined the Sky club when he was just 12 years old. He has played for a total of six years with the club in a variety of positions but specialized as an outside hitter. He is a graduate from W.L. Seaton Secondary and has plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science in forensic science at Trent University in Peterborough, Ont. He eventually wants to become a medical examiner, working closely with police agencies to assist in cases where there may be criminality.

“I am honoured to receive this award. To be able to join Iseult Colclough and Novah Gardner as recipients fills me with joy and happiness,” Henry said.

Hoard said there were many applicants who excelled as students and players, and it was hard to select a recipient for this year’s scholarship.

“We want to thank all the students that put in the time to apply, and they all have represented Sky through the years with integrity, respect, and devotion to the great sport of volleyball. I want to congratulate Tyler for this achievement, and I believe he epitomizes all the traits Sky wants their athletes to have on and off the court,” Hoard said.

“I have interacted with Tyler off the court, and I have played volleyball against him, and he is such an amazing young man, gracious athlete and respectful person and I know he will put this scholarship to good use. Tyler, please continue to play volleyball wherever you are and maybe one day you can return to our community and coach our next generation of youth and show them the traits that exemplify the Emily Dahl Foundation and Sky Volleyball.”

Sherman Dahl, co-founder of the Emily Dahl Foundation, stated: “The very purpose of life is to be happy. When the coaches described Tyler to me, it really did impact me and fill me with warmth. His displays of kindness in all that he does is exactly what this world needs. He is the ultimate teammate.”

The Emily Dahl Foundation was founded in 2019 in memory of founder Sherman’s daughter, who took her own life at age 18 in January of that year.

“Knowing Emily’s legacy lives on through Tyler and all the young people who will receive this award in the future is an inspiration,” said said Leanne Hammond, CFNO executive director. “We are truly privileged to be connected to this worthy endeavour.”

Brendan Shykora

