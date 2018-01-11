Archambault to represent Shuswap

Sicamous Eagles Sebastien Archambault and Kase Hunter try to get the puck away from Kaden Black during a game against the Chase Heat. Archambault has been selected to play in the KIJHL Top Prospects Showcase game this Saturday. File photo

Sebastien Archambault will represent the Shuswap when he plays in the KIJHL Top Prospects Showcase game this Saturday in Rutland.

The Sicamous Eagles defenceman was tagged to play for the Okanagan Conference, versus Kootenay Conference players in the showcase game playing at 2 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the Rutland Arena.

The 6’2”, 205 lb. Salmon Arm native and Salmon Arm Minor Hockey alumni is sitting at nine points this season with two goals and seven assists.

