The Chase Curling Club was busy this past weekend as they hosted the 11th annual BC Provincial Open Stick Championship, February 16 and 17, with 16 teams competing.

The top Chase team was Don Price and John Vaughn taking 4th place, while the Armstrong Rink of Tim Smith and Chris Peiper took first place in the tournament.

