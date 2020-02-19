The Askew Tennis Centre’s first annual mixed doubles tournament took place Feb. 15-16, 2020. (Photo contributed)

Askew Tennis Centre draws 14 teams for mixed doubles tourney

Event at new facility hosted competitors from throughout Okanagan

The Askew Tennis Centre’s first annual mixed doubles tournament attracted more than a dozen teams from across B.C. keen to check out the new facility.

All told, 14 teams took part in the two-event tournament with athletes hailing from Kelowna, Vernon, Lake Country and Predator Ridge.

Event A was won by Cal Benazic and Meryl Ogden over the husband and wife team of Wendy and Jeremy Bell, scoring 6-3 and 6-4.

The B event was closely contested as the round robin gave way to a three-way tie to decide who would move to the final.

The B final was won by Marnie Perrier and Antonio Braz, who played the local team of Andrew Galecki and Vlasta Svehla. Perrier and Braz won both games 6-1 and 6-3.

Salmon Arm Kodiaks crowned champions in North Okanagan Super League

Askew Tennis Centre draws 14 teams for mixed doubles tourney

Event at new facility hosted competitors from throughout Okanagan

