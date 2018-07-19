Athletes prepare for three-day triathlon

The Ultra520K Canada will be held Aug. 4 to 6 in the South Okanagan and Similkameen

The three-day Ultraman triathlon, a gruelling 520-kilometre swimming, cycling and running competition, will be held in the South Okanagan and Similkameen once again this year during the August long weekend.

The Ultra520K Canada will be the event’s 18th year since it was started in 1993.

The event begins on Aug. 4 with a 10-km swim in Skaha Lake from Penticton to Sovereign Road near Okanagan Falls. Athletes will then complete a 149.8-kilometre bike ride through the South Okanagan, over Richter Pass and ending in Keyon Park in Okanagan Falls.

On Aug. 5, the triathlon continues with a 274.2-km bike route from Penticton to Osoyoos, to Okanagan Falls and to Princeton. From there they will complete and out and back section on the Old Hedley Road, finishing at the Princeton Arena.

On Aug. 6, they will run the 84.4-km route from Princeton to Summerland along the Princeton Summerland Road.

The event finishes in Memorial Park in Summerland.

This year’s event is dedicated to the memory of Bruce Schoenne of Penticton, who died earlier this year from liver cancer.

Schoenne participated in the Ultraman twice and was a supporter and part of the videography crew for the event.

Athletes will be asked to wear arm bands in his memory during the race.

This year’s race is sponsored by Ride to Survive, one of Schoenne’s favourite charities.

A total of 32 athletes, with 20 men and 12 women, will compete in this year’s Ultra520K triathlon.

Of the participants, 11 are from Canada, 10 from the United States, two from Australia, one from Spain, one from the United Kingdom, two from Guatemala, three from Costa Rica, one from Mexico and one from France.

The participants include 11 veterans, with nine returning to Canada for at least a second time.

The Ultra520K is an invitation event.

To be invited, competitors must have completed at least an iron distance race in under 14.5 hours during the past 18 months.

Canadian athlete Dave Matheson from Penticton one of the previous champions and course record holder, is returning but will be solidly challenged by Arno Selukov from France, another champion who won in Australia and finished third in Hawaii.

“We believe this is going to be the race within the race,” said race director Steve Brown. “These are two guys that can go fast and hold the pace for all three days. This will be an exciting race and should go down to the wire on the last day of competition.”

Katie Welton of the United Kingdom and Michele Turner from the United States are both capable of high finishes overall.

Ginny Sellars of Vernon, B.C. is a returning athlete, as is Suzy Serpico from the United States.

Okanagan athletes include Matheson amd Tony Buckingham, both from Penticton and Sellars from Vernon.

Rory Bass from Kelowna was scheduled to start this year but had a serious bike accident a few weeks ago and had to drop out.

Further information on the Ultra520K Canada event is available at www.ultra520kcanada.com.