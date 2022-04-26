Athletes to run 6.7 kilometre loops in Salmon Arm until they can run no more

BC Backyard Ultra starts April 29 in Little Mountain Park, could continue for 25 to 40 hours

A runner leaves Klahani Park in Salmon Arm during the Lewiston Ultra Marathon in September 2019. The BC Backyard Ultra route, starting 8 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, includes Little Mountain Park trails in Salmon Arm during the day and road running at night. (File photo)

An Ultra amount of running will be going on in Little Mountain Park in Salmon Arm starting Friday, April 29.

The BC Backyard Ultra is a running race, similar to the Salty Dog Enduro without the bikes, where runners do a 6.7- kilometre loop, every hour on the hour.

Kara Leinweber, owner and director of Lewiston Ultra Events which is hosting the Backyard Ultra, said the race has attracted an elite field and could continue for 25 to 40 hours. Registration closed April 1.

As the race description states:

“Three minutes before the top of the hour, three whistles will blow. Get ready.

“Two minutes before the top of the hour, two whistles will blow. It’s time.

“One minute before the top of the hour, one whistle will blow. If you aren’t in the starting chute yet, better make your way.

“When the bell rings at the start of the hour, all runners must be present, ready to go and in the starting chute. If you are not in the starting chute and do not start when the bell rings, you are disqualified.”

The BC Backyard Ultra starts at 8 a.m. Friday, with the course looping around Little Mountain Park during the day until 7 p.m.

At night, the course moves out of the park and onto a loop that includes Auto Road. Reflective flagging is used to mark the course and runners will use headlamps.

It’s a ‘last-person standing’ kind of event, with just one winner. When the field has shrunk to one runner remaining, that person will complete one more loop to be named the BC Backyard Ultra Winner. The winner will receive an invitation to participate in the Canadian Championship Series and an opportunity to compete in Big’s Backyard Ultra World Championship.

