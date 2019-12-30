Atkinson out as Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ head coach

Assistant coach Tyler Shattock to be interim bench boss

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks will be heading into 2020 with a new look behind the bench.

The team announced that effective Dec. 30, head coach Scott Atkinson had been dismissed from his duties.

“We want to thank Scotty for his commitment to the Silverbacks organization. Scotty left a lasting impression on all of Salmon Arm Minor Hockey and helped grow our connection with the Salmon Arm community,” said Silverbacks general manager Brooks Christensen.

Read More: Accident blocking highway near Enderby

Read More: Trustees reject moving forward with Chase outdoor school

“At this time, Tyler Shattock will assume the role of interim head coach. He has the organization’s full support in his new position.”

Shattock, a Salmon Arm local who spent time on WHL and European pro rosters, was brought on as an assistant coach in late 2018.

Atkinson took on the head coach role ahead of the 2017 campaign and his record over two and a half seasons behind the bench was 72-69-8-2-1.

Read More: Calgary company outbids Sicamous on former Waterway Houseboats property

Read More: Cleanup continues after 26 train cars derail near B.C.-Alberta border

The announcement of the coaching change notes that the ‘Backs began the year 19-6-1 before riding a 1-8-1 slide into the winter break.

The Silverbacks lost their last game of 2019 at home against the Vernon Vipers on Dec. 29 after beating them on the road the night before. They will start the new year with a five-game home stand beginning with a visit from the Penticton Vees on Jan. 3.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sicamous’ Shea Weber to play his seventh NHL All-Star Game
Next story
Atkinson out as Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ head coach

Just Posted

Tree down on highway north of Enderby

Single lane alternating traffic

Outages leave about 13,000 Shuswap homes and businesses without power

BC Hydro say their crews are responding to restore power as fast as they can.

Invasive mussels: Fisheries minister asked to do more to protect Shuswap, Okanagan lakes

Shuswap Watershed Council, and Okanagan Basin Water Board highlight concerns

Lights off for 26K North Okanagan homes

Heavy snow, downed lines and car accidents cause outages across region

Crash causes power outage near Falkland

A motor vehicle incident downed BC Hydro lines

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

Vehicle straddling barrier, stalls traffic in North Okanagan

Northbound traffic was at a standstill, now moving

Ex-Kelowna cop accused of sending explicit photos and threatening domestic-violence victim

A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

B.C. couple donates thousands to charity from their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house

Uniquely decorated house attracted more than 2,000 Potterheads in one weekend for a good cause

Bathtub race returns to Summerland for sixth year

Fundraising event will be held Aug. 22, 2020

Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names

Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in Victoria

Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation

Most Read