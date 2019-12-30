Atkinson out as Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ head coach

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks will be heading into 2020 with a new look behind the bench.

The team announced that effective Dec. 30, head coach Scott Atkinson had been dismissed from his duties.

“We want to thank Scotty for his commitment to the Silverbacks organization. Scotty left a lasting impression on all of Salmon Arm Minor Hockey and helped grow our connection with the Salmon Arm community,” said Silverbacks general manager Brooks Christensen.

“At this time, Tyler Shattock will assume the role of interim head coach. He has the organization’s full support in his new position.”

NEWS: The Silverbacks have relieved Scott Atkinson of his head coaching duties, effective immediately. Details ➡️ https://t.co/BZKI7rv7qq pic.twitter.com/qPPP4IuLu9 — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) December 30, 2019

Shattock, a Salmon Arm local who spent time on WHL and European pro rosters, was brought on as an assistant coach in late 2018.

Atkinson took on the head coach role ahead of the 2017 campaign and his record over two and a half seasons behind the bench was 72-69-8-2-1.

The announcement of the coaching change notes that the ‘Backs began the year 19-6-1 before riding a 1-8-1 slide into the winter break.

The Silverbacks lost their last game of 2019 at home against the Vernon Vipers on Dec. 29 after beating them on the road the night before. They will start the new year with a five-game home stand beginning with a visit from the Penticton Vees on Jan. 3.



