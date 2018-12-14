Atom Junior Chase Heat bring home bronze

Representing Chase in the Logan Lake Atom tournament December 7 to 9 the Atom Chase Jr. Heat worked hard with heart, hustle and determination during the 3 days, earning themselves a bronze metal. (Back Row Left) Toddy Clemitson, Dawson Campbell, Jacob Milligan, Waylon John-Sampson (Front row left) Braxten Mackenzie, Josias Hunter, Jannika Pittendreigh, Alyssa Bowden, Payton Koch (Goalie) Jackson Dalgleish. (Rick Koch photo)