(Rick Koch photo)

Atom Junior Chase Heat bring home bronze

Representing Chase in the Logan Lake Atom tournament December 7 to 9 the Atom Chase Jr. Heat worked hard with heart, hustle and determination during the 3 days, earning themselves a bronze metal. (Back Row Left) Toddy Clemitson, Dawson Campbell, Jacob Milligan, Waylon John-Sampson (Front row left) Braxten Mackenzie, Josias Hunter, Jannika Pittendreigh, Alyssa Bowden, Payton Koch (Goalie) Jackson Dalgleish. (Rick Koch photo)

Previous story
Sicamous hockey player gets his first point in 2018 All-Star Series
Next story
Canada’s prospective world junior team members await final roster decisions

Just Posted

Agreement to purchase property for Salmon Arm Landfill extended

CSRD has six months to get Ministry of Environment approval and city rezoning

City administrator honoured for 20 years of service

Carl Bannister’s career with Salmon Arm begins with evacuation

Avalanche control scheduled tomorrow on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work is scheduled along Highway 1 on Dec 15. From… Continue reading

Shuswap thief nabs purse in hospital, attempts to steal taxi

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest suspect who judge orders to stay behind bars until trial

School District 83 says a buyer is lined up for Salmon Arm’s DAC

Few details available, but sale is said to be finalized by Jan. 31

Trudeau to make it harder for future PM to reverse Senate reforms

Of the 105 current senators, 54 are now independents who have banded together in Independent Senators’ Group

B.C. animation team the ‘heart’ of new ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

The animators, largely based in Vancouver, ultimately came up with a creative technique that is drawing praise

Light at the end of the tunnel for UN climate talks

Meeting in Katowice was meant to finalize how countries report their emissions of greenhouses gases

Farm Market owner believes fresh is best

Brad DeMille travels to California to bring another 8,000 pounds of satsumas to the Shuswap

Salmon Arm business to provide fresh greens year round

Area residents invited to participate in test market to help develop signature salad mix

SASCU Christmas tree program runs to Dec. 17

Several businesses doing their part to help out those in need

Column: ThinkMonkey changes location

Business Spotlight/Leah Blain

Atom Junior Chase Heat bring home bronze

Representing Chase in the Logan Lake Atom tournament December 7 to 9… Continue reading

Janet Jackson, Def Leppard, Nicks join Rock Hall of Fame

Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies will also be ushered in at the 34th induction ceremony

Most Read