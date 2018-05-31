(From left) Dex Wager, Justin Schielke and Connor Kociuba were recognized for their exceptional volunteer referee work in the past Salmon Arm Minor Hockey season, being awarded a free trip to the B.C. Hockey Referee School in August. (Image credit: Shana Phillips)

Awards for youth involved in Salmon Arm minor hockey

Player, referees recognized for their commitment

At the latest Salmon Arm Minor Hockey board meeting May 28, four young hockey fans were recognized with awards for their outstanding performance and commitment as players and referees over the past season.

Schannie Watson of the Salmon Arm midget girls team was presented with the Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association’s (OMAHA) most valuable female player award in the Okanagan midget female rec league this past year.

OMAHA also recognized Dex Wager as a promising referee and he was awarded free tuition to attend the B.C. Hockey Referees School in August.

He will be joined by Justin Schielke and Connor Kociuba, who also won the right to attend the referee school program. In addition, Schielke received the Lloyd Johnston Memorial Award and Kociuba claimed the SAMHA Referee Award, all of which were presented by SAMHA president Joel de Boer.

 

Schannie Watson of the Salmon Arm Minor Hockey midget female team was named the most valuable player in the Okanagan Minor Hockey Association female rec league. Watson was presented with her award by SAMHA president Joel de Boer. (Image credit: Shana Phillips)

