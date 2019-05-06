Vernon’s Ken Holland, shown being inducted into the Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame in 2012, is said to be leaving the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings after 36 years to become the general manager of the Edmonton Oilers. (Black Press - file photo)

B.C. hockey icon said to be next Edmonton Oilers GM

Reports say Vernon’s Ken Holland will leave the Detroit Red Wings after 36 years and 4 Stanley Cups

Vernon’s Ken Holland is said to be ready to become an NHL general manager again.

Just two weeks after stepping aside as the longtime GM of the Detroit Red Wings to allow former team captain Steve Yzerman to take over the position (while Holland became Detroit’s senior vice-president), Holland is expected to be named the 10th general manager in club history of the Edmonton Oilers.

It’s believed Holland, who played in Alberta in the Western Hockey League with the Medicine Hat Tigers, will agree to a five-year, $25 million deal to move from Motown to Edmonton.

Holland, 63, spent 36 years with the Red Wings, going from a goalie in the organization to a scout. He became general manager of the Red Wings in July 1997, one month after Detroit won its first Stanley Cup in 42 years.

Holland would win three more Cups as Detroit GM, and also orchestrated two Olympics gold medals for his native Canada.

He would be taking over an underachieving team in Edmonton that has, arguably, the best hockey player on the planet in Connor McDavid, but missed the post-season in 2019.

Holland will be inducted into the Sport B.C. Hall of Fame later this month.


