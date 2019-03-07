B.C. rink eliminated at Brier

Vernon’s Jim Cotter rink suffers 8-3 loss to Wild Card team; third straight defeat for B.C. champ s

Vernon’s Jim Cotter will play his final two games Friday at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian Men’s Curling Championship in Brandon for pride against teams in the same situation as the B.C. champs.

Cotter will face Manitoba’s Mike McEwen and Saskatchewan’s Kirk Muyres to complete his eighth appearance at the Brier. All three teams have 4-5 records and were eliminated from contention Thursday.

Team Wild Card, skipped by Brendan Bottcher of Edmonton, scored an 8-3 win over Cotter Thursday in the second draw of the championship pool. Bottcher snapped a 1-1 tie with a deuce in the fourth end, then stole three in the fifth end for a 6-1 advantage. Cotter has lost three straight.

RELATED: Vernon rink suffers Brier setback

Bottcher is 7-2 and in third place in the eight-team championship pool that will see the top four teams advance the playoffs after Friday’s two draws.

Alberta’s Kevin Koe of Calgary is 9-0 after scoring two with the last stone in the 10th end to beat McEwen 6-5 Thursday night.

Brad Jacobs of Northern Ontario dropped to 8-1, suffering a 7-6, 11-end loss to Ontario’s Scott McDonald, who is 6-3 after having won three in a row.

Defending champion Brad Gushue’s Team Canada squad is 8-1 after an 8-4 win over Muyres.

Cotter, third Steve Laycock of Saskatoon and lead Rick Sawatsky of Vernon are each appearing in their eighth Briers. Second Tyrel Griffith of Kelowna is playing in his sixth national championship.

Previous story
B.C. rink clinging to hope at Brier
Next story
McDavid, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2 for 4th straight win

Just Posted

School adds strategies to fight extinction of Secwepemc language

Chief Atahm School expansion to accommodate students up to Grade 10

Shuswap homeowners take pass on earthquake protection

Vernon’s 4.5 magnitude quake in 1936 last sizable one to shake community

Police searching to identify owners of white sedan involved in Kelowna shooting

The victim of the shooting remains in hospital

School adds strategies to fight extinction of Secwepemc language

Chief Atahm School expansion to accommodate students up to Grade 10 and language centre

Cannabis production company announces plans for Chase facility

Proposed project includes 486,000 square feet building outside of Agricultural Land Reserve

VIDEO: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

Vancouver Police are aware of the video, calling it dangerous and possibly criminal

McDavid, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2 for 4th straight win

Vancouver has lost 4 of last 5 games

Renowned Canadian poet and novelist Patrick Lane dead at 79

Literary community responds to news of his passing

B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

Washington, Oregon, California considering ending time shift

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

90% of B.C. millennials don’t have a legal will: survey

A new report says 58 per cent of British Columbians do not have a will

B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report

Ombudsperson’s report says legal documents only completed in 28 per cent of cases

Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy

A Facebook video from a group advocating for better control of marine life causes mixed emotions

School district to host info sessions on curriculum, grad requirements

Parents invited to ask questions, see new curriculum in action

Most Read