B.C. U18 curling champs win final game at nationals

The Salmon Arm-Vernon quartet ends up 2-4 after an 8-6 win over a team from London, Ont.

Deuces were wild for the B.C. champs on their final day of competition at the Canadian U18 Curling Championships in Timmins, Ont.

Team Beck, with Kaiden Beck of Salmon Arm throwing third stones, Nolan Blaeser of Vernon throwing skip rocks, and the front end of second Nolan Beck of Salmon Arm and Koen Hampshire of Vernon defeated Kyle Stratton of London, Ont. 8-6 Thursday morning, Feb. 9.

The Beck rink scored two points in four of the eight ends for their second victory of the championships. They finish the event with a record of 2-4.

After giving up a steal of one in the opening end, the B.C. rink bounced back with their first deuce in the second end, then stole two points in each of the third and fourth ends for a 6-1 advantage at the break.

Stratton came out of the intermission landing a three-spot in the fifth to cut the lead to 6-4. Beck and company countered with their fourth deuce in the sixth end for an 8-4 advantage.

The Ontario foursome picked up two in the seventh end before the B.C. champs ran them out of rocks in the final eighth end.

