Baseball team from Sorrento wins Salmon Arm tournament

The two day long tournament was concluded with a 9-4 win

The Sorrento Red Sox topped the Tadpole Tournament last weekend with a 9-4 win.

For many of the participants it was their first time competing in a baseball tournament.

The next event for the Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Association is taking place this weekend with the Mosquito Johnson Memorial Tournament. There will be 16 teams from all over B.C. are coming to Salmon Arm to compete.

The games start Friday at 10 a.m. at Elks park and continue all weekend split between Elks park and Klahani park.

