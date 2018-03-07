BC hockey mom blows whistle on West Kelowna players

A Princeton minor hockey mom is pretty disappointed in some nine and ten year olds from West Kelowna.

Following an intense league playoff final in Summerland on the weekend, she says players from the victorious West Kelowna atom team “skated by our bench yelling ‘You suck.’”

Jaclyn Smith Whitecotton, a Princeton hockey association volunteer, says she was sure the opposing team’s coach heard the comments, but did not appear to respond.

“Our coach just said ‘very sportsmanlike’ to them.”

The moment was especially hurtful, as the Princeton Minor Posse was undefeated all year, and settled for a 5-3 defeat in the championship game against a team they had beaten handily all season.

“It was heartbreaking,” said Whitecotton. “Our kids were pretty down on themselves.”

Whitecotton said a special rivalry exists between the two centres.

“When you are on top you are a target, right? But it doesn’t excuse the behavior.”

Whitecotton said she has not witnessed any of the players from her son’s team act in an unsportsmanlike way.

“I’ve never had to be faced with our kids ever being like that. And I guess if I did, as a parent I would sit my kid. If you are going to behave this way you are not going to play another game. But I am harsh like that.”

