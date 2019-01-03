BC Lions’ staffer suspended for allegedly using fake Twitter account to slam rival

Director of player personnel and player development Torey Hunter has been suspended for 90 days

The B.C. Lions have suspended director of player personnel and player development Torey Hunter 90 days for violating the team’s and the CFL’s social media policies.

The Lions confirmed Hunter’s suspension in a statement on Thursday.

The statement didn’t provide details of what Hunter did, but a TSN report alleges Hunter used an anonymous Twitter account to criticize the Edmonton Eskimos, his former team.

The suspension will run until the end of January.

“While we encourage the use of social media channels by all members of our organization, we also strive to make very clear that the use of these channels must be done in a positive manner, respectful of our member clubs and the league as a whole,” the statement read. ”We will have no further comment on the matter.”

The Canadian Press

