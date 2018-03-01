Kole Lind has inked an entry level deal with the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze) *** Local Caption ***

BC WHL player signs with Canucks

Kelowna Rockets top scorer this season, Kole Lind, signs NHL entry level deal with Vancouver

Kelowna Rockets veteran Kole Lind has signed his first NHL contract.

The Vancouver Canucks announced today that they have signed Lind to a three-year entry level contract.

Lind, 19, was drafted by the Canucks in the second round, 33rd overall, in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

The Shaunavon, Saskatchewan native is in his third full season with the Rockets. Lind has appeared in 197 games where he has racked up 79 goals and 135 assists for 214 points.

Lind has improved his points per game in each of his three seasons with Kelowna.

In his rookie campaign he played in 70 games collected 14 goals and 27 assists for 41 points. Last season he played 70 games, scored 30 goals, and added 57 assists for a team leading 87 points. So far this season, Lind is leading the Rockets in points with 35 goals and 50 assists for 85 points in 51 games played.

Lind and the Rockets are back in action Friday night when they take on the Silvertips in Everett. Puck drop is at 7:35pm.

The team returns home to Kelowna on Saturday when they host Dan Lambert and the Spokane Chiefs. Puck drop for that one is at 7:05pm.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BCHL Today: Do the Merritt Centennials and Chilliwack Chiefs have a chance?

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Observer makes short-list for B.C. newspaper awards

Photo of Nancy Cooper’s boxing bout also becomes sports photography finalist

Police investigate after shots fired at building

The shooting on First ave. SW is believed to be related to the drug trade

Plea deal for man charged in Armstrong teen’s murder

Matthew Foerster is expected to enter a plea March 12, in Vernon

Vipers to tangle with Silverbacks

BCHL playoffs start Friday

Sagmoen remains in custody

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will reappear in court March 8 to set a date for a preliminary inquiry

Semi destroyed in violent crash on Coquihalla

Three semi-trucks and at least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 5 near Kamloops

Column: A not-so-magic-kingdom

By Joanne Sargent, Observer contributor Orlando, Florida is home to Disney World,… Continue reading

Fiddler ready to play in Mara

Kelli Trottier brings her crisp fiddling, angelic voice and fiery stepdance to her performances.

RCMP investigate possible child luring incident

Two students in Armstrong offered a ride home Wednesday on Otter Lake Road by man in truck

SASCU CEO talks change to patronage program

Barry Delaney tells city council that money will be reinvested in credit union.

Business Sportlight: Late night summer shopping on Thursdays?

Late night shopping on Thursdays downtown Salmon Arm just might become a… Continue reading

BC WHL player signs with Canucks

Kelowna Rockets top scorer this season, Kole Lind, signs NHL entry level deal with Vancouver

BCHL Today: Do the Merritt Centennials and Chilliwack Chiefs have a chance?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Parents, Muslim group welcome budget’s $81 million for federal no-fly fixes

Federal money will be used to develop ‘rigorous centralized screening model’ and advocates are pleased

Most Read