BCHL designates Chilliwack as sole host of 2021 Showcase event

After one year in Chilliwack, the league intends to move the event around starting in 2022-23

After sharing hosting duties last year, Chilliwack will regain its status as sole host of the BCHL Showcase.

The Chilliwack Coliseum has been designated as the venue for the 2021 event, which will see each of the BCHL’s 18 teams playing two games, one home and one away, over five days (Oct. 20 to 24).

See the full schedule below this story.

Chilliwack hosted the event from its inception in 2012 through 2018, and shared the BCHL Showcase with Penticton in 2019. Salmon Arm hosted in 2020.

“We are honored to be hosting this prestigious event once again in our community,” said Barry Douglas, Vice President, Business Operations and Governor for the Chilliwack Chiefs. “The BCHL Showcase has been instrumental in providing a platform for BCHL players to be identified by college and professional scouts. We are grateful to host this event at a time when our hotels, restaurants, gas stations and other local businesses could use an economic boost.”

The return to Chilliwack may be a one year deal however, with the BCHL intending to return to a Showcase Festival format in 2022-23 and Showcase Festival format in 2022-23, moving the event to different communities across British Columbia.

“We are thrilled to bring our Showcase event back after a year off last year,” said BCHL Deputy Commissioner Steven Cocker. “Our league is all about exposure and giving our players the chance to show their skills in front of scouts so they can move on to the next level and achieve their hockey goals. Over the years, this event has proven to be a great way to get those conversations started.”

Fans will have the opportunity to attend 2021 BCHL Showcase games under whatever guidelines are in place from the Provincial Health Office at that time.

Ticketing information will be provided at a later date.

————————————————

2021 BCHL Showcase schedule

Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. – Prince George at Wenatchee

Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. – Salmon Arm at Coquitlam

Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. – Langley at Penticton

Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. – Wenatchee at Powell River

Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. – Penticton at Surrey

Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. – Victoria at Prince George

Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. – Nanaimo at Salmon Arm

Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. – Coquitlam at Nanaimo

Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. – Powell River at Cranbrook

Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. – West Kelowna at Victoria

Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. – Merritt at Chilliwack

Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. – Surrey at Trail

Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. – Cranbrook at Cowichan Valley

Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. – Alberni Valley at West Kelowna

Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. – Chilliwack at Vernon

Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. – Vernon at Alberni Valley

Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. – Trail at Langley

Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. – Cowichan Valley at Merritt

