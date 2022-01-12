Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie Owen Say. (Chris Fowler/Salmon Arm Silverbacks image)

BCHL Road Show event featuring Salmon Arm Silverbacks postponed due to COVID-19

Two regular season games scheduled in Burns Lake will now be played in Prince George

A special British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) event that was set to feature the Salmon Arm Silverbacks has been postponed.

On Jan. 11, the league announced its 2022 Road Show event in Burns Lake had been rescheduled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the province.

The Road Show would have seen the ‘Backs and the Prince George Spruce Kings play two regular season games, on Feb. 26 and 27, at Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena in Burns Lake.

“We are extremely disappointed to have to postpone this event,” said BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb in a Jan. 11 BCHL media release. “The community of Burns Lake and the Lake Babine Nation have been so supportive since day one… the league and the host committee came to the difficult decision to postpone the event to next year in order to give Burns Lake the full Road Show experience…”

The two games between the ’Backs and Kings will now be played on Feb. 25 and 26 in Prince George.

“The Lake Babine Nation is greatly disappointed with the postponement of the Road Show event…” said Chief Murphy Abraham of Lake Babine Nation in the release. “The best route to take right now is to postpone this event and minimize any further cases within the 6 Nations and the Village of Burns Lake. We are grateful however that this event will return next year…”

The dates for the 2022-23 season’s BCHL Road Show event have yet to be announced.

