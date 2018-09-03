BCHL teams involved in tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Special banner will be unveiled at regular season home games

BCHL teams will join a tribute in remembrance of the Humboldt Broncos who were involved in the tragic bus accident that killed 16 people.

The Canadian Junior Hockey League, in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League and the other nine Junior A leagues that comprise the CJHL, announced details of a special banner that will be presented and unveiled at upcoming regular season home games for each if its 133 member clubs for the 2018-19 season.

Related: ‘Baby steps’ – Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player learns old skills after accident

The banner was designed by Tyler Hutchinson of Moose Jaw, Sask.

“On behalf of the CJHL, we are indebted to Tyler Hutchinson, for his generous gift, which will help maintain the memory of so many, embedded in our hearts, each time we visit our venues,” said CJHL president Brent Ladds.

In designing his tribute, Hutchinson gave his thoughts on what moved him to create the artwork.

“Like everybody across the world, I was shocked and saddened by the news of the tragic accident involving the Humboldt Broncos,” said Hutchinson.

Related: Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

“It hit very close to home, as I currently have cousins playing in both the SJHL and WHL,” he added. “It got me thinking and I decided to try and come up with something that the entire CJHL could use, not only to commemorate the tragic events, but also help with the healing process. Hopefully the design does this.”

The ceremony will be included as part of the pre-game tribute for the Broncos prior to the SJHL’s initial regular season contest versus the Nipawin Hawks at Elgar Peterson Arena in Humboldt.

This match-up will be broadcast live across Canada on TSN as well as on CTV Saskatchewan, Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET.

The banner will also be reflected through the use of decals, which will be worn on the helmets of all players within the CJHL this season.

