BCHL ‘thrilled’ with how well All Stars Weekend turned out in Penticton

Game results and skills winners are announced as BCHL thanks Penticton

Team Turris prevailed in the championship All-Star game held Saturday at the outdoor rink in Penticton. (Island Images Photography)

The long-awaited 60th anniversary All-Star weekend in Penticton has wrapped up but the memories will last a lifetime, said the BCHL deputy commissioner.

BC Hockey League hosted a Top Prospects game at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday and an outdoor skills competition, Alumni & Friends Game and All-Star tournament on the outdoor rink on Saturday.

In true Canadian fashion, snow came down for the alumni and all-stars games at the outdoor rink.

“This weekend was well over a year in the making and we are thrilled with how it turned out,” said BCHL deputy Commissioner and COO Steven Cocker. “A huge thank you goes out to the City of Penticton for hosting us and contributing so significantly to this event. We would also like to recognize the players who came out and represented the BCHL so well. We hope this was a weekend you will never forget.”

“And finally, a thank you to our wonderful event sponsors, volunteers and fans who really helped make everything come together.”

The weekend started with a Top Prospects Game on Friday with Team East topping Team West by a 6-2 final and Trail Smoke Eaters defenceman Brady Smith taking home Most Valuable Player honours after a two-goal performance.

The outdoor festivities got started on Saturday afternoon with the skills competition. The winners for each event were:

Fastest skater: Mateo Dixon – Coquitlam Express (8.18 seconds)

Puck control relay: Nathan Mackie – Salmon Arm Silverbacks (12.88 seconds)

Accuracy shooting: Josh Nadeau – Penticton Vees (11.98 seconds)

Hardest shot: Bradly Nadeau – Penticton Vees (92 MPH)

READ MORE: Penticton Vee has hardest shot

Breakaway save competition: Eli Pulver – Surrey Eagles (5/6)

The next event was the Alumni and Friends Game, featuring former NHLers Scott Niedermayer, Brendan Morrison, Kyle Turris, Geoff Courtnall, Garry Valk and many more.

READ MORE: Truly Canadian finish to alumni game

The day culminated with the All-Star Tournament and it was Team Turris who prevailed in the championship game. The all Mainland player team topped Team Courtnall and their Island players in the championship game with Coquitlam Express forward Mirko Buttazzoni taking home Most Valuable Player honours.

READ MORE: Biggest and brightest BCHL stars shine in All Stars

