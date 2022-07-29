Best in BC: Provincial championships in Salmon Arm to include 3 local tennis teams

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club has been selected to host the 2022 Provincial Team Tennis Championships Aug. 5 to 7, with three of the 16 teams from Salmon Arm. (File photo)

Along with the Salmon Arm Tennis Club being selected to host the 2022 National Bank Provincial Team Tennis Championships, three of the 16 teams participating will be from Salmon Arm.

Other teams will come from the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the Interior. Made up of five to nine athletes, the teams will compete for top honours from Aug. 5 to 7 in men’s and women’s team tennis at the 3.5 and 4.0 level. Both indoor and outdoor courts will be utilized.

Spectators are welcome to come and watch the best in the province. If you’re interested in seeing local teams, they’ll be playing at: 3:30 and 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5; 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The tennis club can be found at 3440 Okanagan Ave.

More than 120 people are expected to be coming to Salmon Arm and area for the championships.

“For the first time in the history of the Salmon Arm Tennis Club, food trucks will be on site,” reads a media release from the tennis club. “Kamui Japanese Curry, Carried Away Gourmet Tacos and Tsilhqot’in Indigenous BBQ will be providing athletes, spectators, neighbours and families with delicious food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday/Sunday Aug. 6/7 – everyone is welcome!”

Secwépemc Knowledge Keeper Louis Thomas will be providing a formal welcome and dinner blessing at the team dinner on Aug. 6 at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club stated it is grateful to the community and the following sponsors and supporters: City of Salmon Arm, Tennis BC, Salmon Arm Economic Development Society, Downtown Salmon Arm, Askew’s Foods and National Bank.

“We are also appreciative of the club’s membership and board who support the event, along with the dozens of volunteers who have helped to prepare the grounds to enhance our state-of-the-art facility, the Askew Tennis Centre,” continued the media release.

If you would like more information about the event, contact Marianne VanBuskirk at mariannevb@shaw.ca.

