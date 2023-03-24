The FMX World Tour is coming to Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre this Saturday, March 25. (Photo- FMX World Tour/Facebook)

The FMX World Tour is coming to Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre this Saturday, March 25. (Photo- FMX World Tour/Facebook)

Best motocross riders bring wow factor, perform ‘death-defying stunts’ in Penticton

The FMX World Tour comes to the South Okanagan Events Centre Saturday night, March 25

In today’s world of social media and instant gratification, motocross promoter Ralph Moore is focused on bringing the “wow factor” early and often wherever he goes.

The Ontario-based promoter is leading the Freestyle Motocross World Tour (FMX) into Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre on Saturday night, March 25, with North America’s best riders performing some of the most death-defying stunts ever seen.

Moore’s got the night already mapped out in his head.

“We’re going to obviously introduce the riders,” he explained. “And then, we’re going open the show with an explosion of multiple riders hitting the ramps all at once.

“It’s about getting that wow factor, getting you off your phones and as soon as we say go, keeping you completely engaged from beginning to end.”

Moore’s worked in the motocross business since 1987 and has seen the sport evolve right before his eyes.

What the audience craves has changed, he admits. But in 2023, he believes there’s no doubt what people want when they come to a motocross show.

“Back in the day, things were more slow-paced…T-shirt giveaways and riders doing backflips,” Moore explained. “Today, it’s about being action-packed and fast. Now, riders are doing super backflips when they’re doing tricks upside down.”

Riders will also perform other modern motocross tricks like the Superman Seat Grab, Cliffhanger and Kiss of Death.

“They get to display their athletic ability and keep pushing the bar higher and higher,” Moore said.

Among those expected to get extreme this weekend include Billy Kohut, a three-time FMX World Champion.

With only just a handful of tickets left, as of Friday morning, March 24, Moore says he expects a sell-out crowd of nearly 4,000 people once Saturday evening comes around.

The international phenomenon kicks off at the SOEC at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at valleyfirsttix.com.

People can also purchase tickets for the Pit Party, an event that makes riders available at the SOEC for pictures, autographs and conversations before the event kicks off.

