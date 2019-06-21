Big West Wrestling Champ Chucky Lee Ray will be a favourite at the upcoming Big West Wrestling Shows at Westside Daze on July 13. Photo: Westside Daze

Big West Wrestling added to Okanagan fair

It’s the first time the “Okanagan-Strong” wrestlers have been featured at Westside Daze

Westside Daze has added a “strong” attraction to this year’s fair.

Locally-sourced “Okanagan Strong” wrestlers from Big West Wrestling will provide two shows during their first-ever appearance at the festival on July 13.

Marty Solotki said that adding shows to Westside Daze will help grow the sport in the Okanagan.

“It’s a fun little fair,” Solotki said, “and we’re getting the word out there about local wrestling.

“We’re hoping that West Kelowna can be a regular town on the playing circuit overall.”

Solotki said they had a stroke of good luck by getting accepted into this year’s Westside Daze line-up of attractions. The owner of Big West Wrestling has been involved in the local wrestling scene since 2008.

With popular turn-outs at Rutland’s May Days and other spots throughout the Okanagan, Solotki has been part of the hard-working local scene looking to grow wrestling from a three to four event per year event, to a three to four event per month event.

“At a fair where people are walking around and having fun, we can put eyes on our product and grow the sport,” said Solotki.

The two shows will feature an eight-person tournament for the Okanagan Cup, and a shot for the winner to go on to be the number-one-contender for the Big West Championship show in September.

Solotki said the first-ever Big West show at the fair will be a good one.

“We’re looking forward to Westside Daze and giving the fans there a treat.”

Big West Wrestling added to Okanagan fair

