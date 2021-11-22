Big White delays opening day

Opening day changes to Friday. (Big White)

Big White is delaying its opening day by 24-hours due to weather.

The resort Tweeted that opening day will be pushed back from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, snow permitting.

The Ridge Rocket, the Plaza and Lara’s Gondola will begin spinning at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 25.

Currently, the village snow base is at 44 cm with 3 cm of new snow falling oil the last 12 hours, for a cumulative snowfall of 59 cm.

Flurries are expected overnight on the mountain with a possibility of 1 cm following by Tuesday morning. Periods of snow or scattered flurries are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, with sun and cloud anticipated for Friday.

Sun Peaks, near Kamloops, celebrating its opening day on Nov. 21, while SilverStar Mountain Resort won’t be opening until Dec. 3.

