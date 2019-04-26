Barrels & Berns Snowboardcross World Cup comes to Big White Jan 20 to 27, 2020. Photo: Big White

Big White to host first snowboardcross world cup in Canada since 2013

The Barrels and Berns Snowboardcross World Cup makes Okanagan debut in 2020.

Big White Ski Resort has been tagged to host the first snowboardcross world cup in Canada since 2013.

The Barrels and Berns Snowboardcross World Cup comes to the Okanagan January 2020. In its inaugural Okanagan debut, the world cup will feature both individual events as well as team events.

“Way back when, we were one of the first resorts in Canada to embrace snowboarding. We built TELUS Park and we welcomed the snowboard fraternity to one of the only dedicated super pipes and dedicated snowboardcross courses in Canada,” said Big White’s Michael J. Ballingall.

“Now we will roll out the red carpet and welcome the world as we proudly host a World Cup Snowboardcross next year.”

READ MORE: Okanagan talent heading to 2019 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

READ MORE: Kelowna bike share services up in the air

Tess Critchlow, current national champion and top Canadian finisher at the 2018 Olympics, grew up riding at Big White.

“It will mean a lot to compete in our home country again, and even more at my home mountain. I think it will be a super exciting atmosphere up at Big White during the races,” said Critchlow.

“Big White and B.C. in general is such a beautiful place and has so much to offer. It’s easy to fall in love with the breathtaking views, vibrant food scene and friendly culture. I think competitors and viewers alike will really enjoy being here for the event.”

READ MORE:Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow on Rogers Pass

The event is a part of the Canada Snowboard World Cup Snowboard Tour, which will be the only nation worldwide to host a world cup in all Olympic andParalympic disciplines in 2020.

The world cup runs at Big White Jan. 20 to 27, 2020.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CFL players give bargaining unit strong strike mandate with resumption of talks

Just Posted

Special police unit disposes of detonating cord found in North Shuswap

Homeowner in Lee Creek finds cord, RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit summoned

Eagle’s nest receives reno after Chase grass fire

BC Hydro used to dealing with osprey nests, not so much with bald eagles

Salmon Arm’s plastic shopping bag ban attracts little opposition

Catering to tourists, having enough transition time are two retailer requests expressed

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow on Rogers Pass

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

Pritchard waste transfer station broken into five times in April

Crimes part of a region-wide trend of thefts from waste management sites

Avengers: Endgame opens to large crowds in the Okanagan

Fans excited to see how their favourite superheroes wrap upin franchise finale, says local expert

Summerland adjusting trails in Giant’s Head Mountain Park

Maintenance work addresses erosion issues on hillside

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Man killed in northern B.C. logging accident

The 46-year-old Terrace man leaves behind a wife and two children

Column: Digging into cemeteries, cinema and human compost

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Askew’s seeks asparagus lovers to fill mascots’ size 13s

Shuswap grocer to celebrate local asparagus season with Aspa and Gus

Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another

Lee Hanlon made ‘plainly defamatory’ claims about Dianna Holden online over 14 months, judge found

Okanagan College nabs seven medals at Skills BC

Gold medals were won by students Josh Burnell and Kendall Giesbrecht.

Most Read