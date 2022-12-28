,,,

Bo Horvat stick given to B.C. boy lost while en route home from Edmonton

Youngster given Canucks captain’s stick at game in Edmonton, Flair unable to send to YXX

A holiday hockey memory for a young boy from Nanaimo was shattered after a mistake involving Flair Airlines.

The Staite family flew out of Abbotsford to Edmonton to take in the Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers game at Rogers Place in the Alberta capital on Dec. 23.

During the pregame warm-up, Canucks captain Bo Horvat noticed 13-year-old Marshall Staite – who was nearby holding a sign and wearing a Canucks toque – and handed him a stick.

The Canucks even featured the moment on the team’s Instagram page.

It was a huge thrill for Marshall and the family, who are all big Canucks fans. The family went on to witness a 5-2 Canucks win that saw Horvat score two goals and two assists.

However, the flight home on Dec. 24 had issues and the family experienced a seven-hour delay in Abbotsford due to ice on the runway. During the flight delay the family learned that Flair Airlines had also misplaced the stick. They filed a missing bag report, but they did not feel too optimistic about its return.

RELATED: Imminent snowstorm sparks travel advisory in Lower Mainland ahead of Christmas Eve

That disappointment quickly turned into hope when the family then received a text message from a stranger in Edmonton who spotted the stick. The traveller stated they were also looking for a stick and found the Staite’s with no bag tag but only a phone number.

Unfortunately the stick did not make it to the lost and found and the family has been unable to reach Flair Airlines at the Edmonton Airport. Janelle Staite, the mother of Marshall, went to Twitter to ask the Canucks to possibly send a replacement. She has not yet heard back from the Canucks or Flair Airlines.

Black Press media has reached out to Flair Airlines for comment.

The Canucks earned a 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks in Vancouver on Tuesday (Dec. 27) and return to action when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (Dec. 29).

RELATED: Streaking Canucks win 3rd in a row, sink visiting San Jose Sharks 6-2

CanuckshockeyNHLvancouver canucks

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. boy gets to meet his hockey hero Alex Ovechkin, given game stick

Just Posted

Chase RCMP were called to help woman with bare feet wearing pyjamas in subzero temperatures on Christmas Eve 2022. (File photo)
RCMP grateful for help with barefoot Shuswap woman wearing pyjamas in freezing cold

The Sicamous Visitor Experience Guide was printed and reprinted in 2022 as well as downloaded more than 400 times. (District of Sicamous Development Corporation image)
District of Sicamous Development Corporation looks at workforce shortages, internet issues

The District of Sicamous Chamber of Commerce saw a successful 2022. (File photo)
Sicamous Chamber of Commerce bounces back in 2022

From left, volunteer MJ Johnston, a dinner recipient, and volunteers John and Elaine Hansen were part of the project on Dec. 25 that saw the three Rotary Clubs based in Salmon Arm, with help from two churches, provide 600 meals to anyone who wanted a free take-away Christmas dinner. (Photo contributed)
‘It was very successful’: Rotary clubs distribute 600 Christmas dinners in Salmon Arm