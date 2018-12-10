BOBSLEIGH DISPLAY A bobsleigh is now on display at the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre, in honour of Olympic athlete Justin Kripps, a bobsleigh athlete who tied for gold in the two-man event in the 2018 Winter Olympics. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Bobsleigh on display in Summerland

Used sleigh set up in honour of Olympic gold medal athlete Justin Kripps

A bobsleigh, once used by Summerland Olympic athlete Justin Kripps, has been put on display in front of the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre on Kelly Avenue.

Kripps grew up in Summerland and tied for gold in the two-man bobsleigh competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea in February.

Kripps and teammate Alexander Kopacz finished with a total time of 3:16.86, tying them with Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany.

In September, Summerland council approved a decision to purchase an older bobsleigh from Bobsleigh Canada for $7,500. With the additional costs of transporting the sleigh to Summerland and having it on display, the total cost was estimated at around $10,000.

“There are not many sleds anywhere on permanent display so to have one in Summerland would be unique and, I think, would prove to be a big attraction,” Coun. Doug Holmes said at the time. “It’s also, of course, a great way to pay tribute to the amazing achievement of a home-grown Olympic hero and serve as inspiration for today’s youth.”

The sleigh is now on display at the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre until a permanent location is determined.

A plaque to honour Kripps will be designed to go with the bobsleigh.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson named NHL’s first star of the week
Next story
Huitema, Cornelius named 2018 Canadian Youth International Players of the Year

Just Posted

UPDATE: Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 1 in both directions

Cain Franson of Sicamous a USports All-Star once again

Franson will play against Canadian Junior team prospects in Victoria

Regional district wants more done to prevent quagga mussel spread

Directors to request federal review of spending on aquatic invasive species initiatives

Shuswap vigil remembers women murdered, stands firm against violence

Vigil at Okanagan College remembers women killed by Marc Lepine, murdered and missing women locally

Okanagan professor pitches passenger rail

UBC Okanagan engineering prof envisions tram train from Okanagan to Kamloops

VIDEO: Close encounter with a whale near Canada-U.S border

Ron Gillies had his camera ready when a whale appeared Dec. 7

France shooting: 2 dead, several wounded in Strasbourg

A world-famous Christmas market was put on lock down on Tuesday

Canadian warship witnesses possible violations of North Korea sanctions

Crew members on HMCS Calgary took photos and collected other information

Christine Sinclair named Canadian Women’s player of the year again

This is the 14th time Sinclair has been named player of the year

Women charged with stealing money from Okanagan hospice return to court

Susan Steen and Melanie Gray are charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000

B.C. man wants trapping laws changed after dog killed

Louis Seguin’s 10-month-old Australian shepherd died in a body-gripping trap last month

Nearly 8,000 homeless in B.C., first province-wide count reveals

Twenty-four seperate counts in B.C. cities found there are thousands of homeless in all corners of province

UPDATE: B.C. judge grants $10M bail for Huawei executive wanted by U.S.

Meng Wanzhou was detained at the request of the U.S. during a layover at the Vancouver airport

Rikhi family donates $60,000 to Penticton Regional Hospital expansion

Donation made in memory of Raksha Rikhi, a nurse from Summerland

Most Read