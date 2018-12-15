Vancouver Canucks’ Josh Leivo celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday December 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Boeser has 2 points as Canucks ground Flyers 5-1

WATCH: Vancouver has little trouble with slumping Philly side

VANCOUVER — Brock Boeser notched a goal and an assist Saturday night, leading his Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 win over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers.

Chris Tanev, Loui Eriksson, Josh Leivo and Markus Granlund also scored for Vancouver (15-16-4), and Troy Stecher added a pair of helpers.

Scott Laughton responded for Philly (12-15-4).

Flyers goalie Anthony Stolarz stopped two-of-four shots before he was pulled midway through the first period and headed to the dressing room with a lower-body injury.

Backup Alex Lyon made 17 saves and Jacob Markstrom turned away 31-of-32 for the Canucks.

The loss was the second in two nights for the Flyers, capping a five-game road trip that saw the squad take just three points.

Vancouver opened the scoring 4:13 into the game, with Tanev slipping a backhand shot past Stolarz.

It was the first goal of the year for the veteran Canucks defenceman.

Eriksson followed up less than four minutes later, collecting the puck in the slot and hammering it in past the Flyers netminder.

Philadelphia swapped Stolarz for Lyon after Eriksson’s goal, just over eight minutes into the first period.

Stolarz was also on duty in Edmonton on Friday night when his team lost 4-1 to the Oilers.

The Flyers have run through five goaltenders this season. Their No. 1, Brian Elliott, is week-to-week after suffering a lower-body injury during a game against the New Jersey Devils last month.

On Saturday, Leivo was next to get the puck into Philadelphia’s net. His shot from the side of the net deflected off the skate of Flyers defenceman Andrew MacDonald and in past Lyon.

Boeser was credited with a helper on the goal.

RELATED: Sissons scores OT winner as Predators beat Canucks 4-3

Laughton put the Flyers on the board to close out the frame, snatching the puck in front of the Canucks blue line, blowing past Vancouver defenceman Derrick Pouliot and firing a wrist shot past Markstrom.

The Canucks added another goal midway through the second period. High in Philly’s end, Boeser took a rocket of a wrist shot and somehow found a hole between Lyon’s legs.

The 21-year-old right-winger has seven goals and two assists in his last eight games.

Rookie Elias Pettersson registered an assist on the play, extending his point streak to six games. He has three goals and nine assists over the stretch.

Vancouver’s Tyler Motte came close to adding one more goal late in the third period when he and Stecher took off on a Flyers power play, but Lyon scooped up the backhanded shot.

He was pulled seconds later, with more than five minutes still remaining in the game.

Granlund scored on the empty net.

Saturday night kicked off a five-game homestand for the Canucks. They’ll be back in action on Sunday, hosting the Edmonton Oilers.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

 

Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser, clockwise from left, Ben Hutton, Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, Josh Leivo and Troy Stecher celebrate Boeser’s goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday December 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Salmon Arm Silverbacks take it to overtime against Wenatchee Wild

Salmon Arm Silverbacks take it to overtime against Wenatchee Wild

Silverbacks earn a point, even the gap in 4-3 OT loss

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

Agreement to purchase property for Salmon Arm Landfill extended

CSRD has six months to get Ministry of Environment approval and city rezoning

City administrator honoured for 20 years of service

Carl Bannister’s career with Salmon Arm begins with evacuation

Avalanche control scheduled tomorrow on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work is scheduled along Highway 1 on Dec 15. From… Continue reading

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s indoor facility moving at smooth clip

Volunteer support has been crucial, opening expected in April 2019.

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

Man dies after falling from B.C. bridge

Intoxicated man climbed railing, lost his balance and fell into the water below

B.C. animation team the ‘heart’ of new ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

The animators, largely based in Vancouver, ultimately came up with a creative technique that is drawing praise

Light at the end of the tunnel for UN climate talks

Meeting in Katowice was meant to finalize how countries report their emissions of greenhouses gases

Farm Market owner believes fresh is best

Brad DeMille travels to California to bring another 8,000 pounds of satsumas to the Shuswap

Salmon Arm business to provide fresh greens year round

Area residents invited to participate in test market to help develop signature salad mix

