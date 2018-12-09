Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson (40), of Sweden, is congratulated by Josh Leivo after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Boeser scores 3, Pettersson has 5 points as Canucks hammer Blues

Vancouver picks up impressive 6-1 win in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Brock Boeser scored his second career hat trick, Elias Pettersson had a goal and four assists, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the St. Louis Blues 6-1 on Sunday night.

Bo Horvat and Nikolay Goldobin also scored for the Canucks, who won consecutive games for the first time since winning three straight from Oct. 29 through Nov. 2. Vancouver was 2-10-2 in its previous 14 games.

Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves to improve to 10-9-3 on the season and 2-4-0 lifetime against St. Louis.

Jake Allen stopped three of six shots in 14:06 before being pulled in favour of Chad Johnson, who made 12 saves. Allen recorded his first shutout of the season Friday at Winnipeg.

Boeser fired a shot from just inside the blue line that appeared to deflect off Blues defenceman Joel Edmundson 8:45 into the third period to match his career high of three goals. His previous hat trick was Nov. 4, 2017 against Pittsburgh.

Boeser scored his first goal on a shot that deflected off the end boards and hit the back of Allen’s leg pads before trickling into the net.

Pettersson expanded the lead to 2-0 when he buried a feed from Troy Stecher 31 seconds after Vancouver killed off a four-minute power play. Pettersson previously had five points Nov. 2 versus Colorado.

Boeser netted his second of the game when he pushed a feed from Pettersson past Allen to end his night.

RELATED: Pettersson scores on penalty shot as Canucks beat Predators 5-3

Horvat and Goldobin scored 1:55 apart in the second period as they each were able to capitalize on rebounds off Johnson.

Jordan Kyrou dashed Markstrom’s chance for a shutout when he lifted a puck over Markstrom’s shoulder 8:05 into the third period for his first NHL goal.

NOTES: Blues LW David Perron missed his first game of the season as a healthy scratch. … St. Louis allowed at least five goals at home for the sixth time in 16 games. … Pettersson’s 15 goals and 30 points lead all NHL rookies. … Boeser has six points (five goals, one assist) in his last five games.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Columbus on Tuesday night.

Blues: Host Florida on Tuesday night.

___

David Solomon, The Associated Press

 

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25), of Sweden, deflects a shot from St. Louis Blues’ Robert Thomas (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Previous story
Salmon Arm Silverbacks overthrow the Powell River Kings 3-2
Next story
Update: Sicamous and Tumbler Ridge neck and neck in the Sled Town Showdown

Just Posted

Salmon Arm plant scene of another protest

Animal rights activists hold vigil to protest treatment of pigs arriving for processing

Snowmobile guide killed in accident on Queest Mountain

Shuswap sledding communty mourns loss of experienced Sicamous snowmobiler

UPDATE: Sagmoen to stand trial

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will appear on all three Vernon matters this week

Police see spate of motor-vehicle accidents over weekend in the Shuswap

Snow only implicated in one of three collisions requiring emergency services

Park model trailer stolen from Salmon Arm business

Surveillance video captures dark pickup truck heading west on Highway 1 with trailer in tow

More snow to kick off the week

The Okanagan and Shuswap will see a light dusting of snow Monday night

Federal government plans examination of coerced sterilization

The Liberals have been pressed for a rapid response to recent reports on the sterilizations

Huitema, Cornelius named 2018 Canadian Youth International Players of the Year

Huitema was captain of Canada’s fourth-place team at this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

Canada not slowing emissions from oil and gas: environmental groups

New report released at the United Nations climate talks in Poland

Liberal Party moves Trudeau fundraiser from military base

The fundraiser is scheduled for Dec. 19, with tickets costing up to $400

Pipeline protesters arrested at B.C. university

Three protesters were arrested after TRU property allegedly vandalized with red paint

Goodale to ‘examine’ transfer of Rafferty to medium-security prison

Michael Rafferty was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 in the kidnapping, sexual assault and first-degree murder of Tori Stafford

‘Abhorrent’ condition of autistic B.C. boy shows flaws in care system: report

‘Charlie’ was underweight and ‘covered in feces’ when he was removed from his mom’s care

Minister appoints former CIRB chair to resolve Canada Post labour dispute

Postal workers engaged in weeks of rotating walkouts

Most Read