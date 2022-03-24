Boreham steps down as Okanagan Suns coach

Head Coach Jamie Boreham is waving goodbye to his time with the CJFL’s Okanagan Sun.

Boreham spent three years with the organization, citing a need to focus on his young family as the reason to step down from the position, according to Sun General Manager Nat Nagy.

“The Okanagan Sun thanks Coach Boreham for his tireless effort over the last three years, and wishes him and his family the best moving forward,” reads a statement from the football team.

Boreham’s football career began as a player at the university-prep school Vancouver College as a kicker/punter, eventually earning himself a collegiate spot with the UBC Thunderbirds in 1996. However, he found success as a safety the following season when he joined the Abbotsford Air Force of the CJFL, where he was named an all-star.

He was drafted out of Abbotsford by the BC Lions in the 2001 CFL Draft, with the 16th overall selection, though he did not see professional game time until joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a kicker in 2004.

Boreham won the Grey Cup as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2007 as the team’s punter. A series of career-long ACL tears forced him into his retirement from the CFL in 2012.

The Sun named Boreham as its head coach in December 2018, finding plenty of success under his tutelage, including going 8-2 in the B.C. Football Conference this past regular season.

No replacement has been named as of yet for the head coach position.

