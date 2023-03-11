The Kelowna Rockets are heading to the 2023 WHL Playoffs. (@kelowna_rockets/Twitter)

The Kelowna Rockets are heading to the 2023 WHL Playoffs. (@kelowna_rockets/Twitter)

BREAKING – Kelowna Rockets clinch playoff spot in Spokane

They clinched the final playoff spot in the Western Conference

The Kelowna Rockets are playoff bound.

With a 5-4 overtime win on Saturday night against the Spokane Chiefs, they have clinched the eighth and final playoff spot in the WHL’s Western Conference.

When the game went to overtime, the Rockets clinched their playoff spot with the single point, but captain Gabriel Szturc’s second goal of the game was the game-winning goal to secure the win. The overtime-winning goal capped off a four-point night for Szturc.

Elias Carmichael, Marcus Pacheco, and Dylan Wightman also all scored in the game for the Rockets.

The Rockets also made the playoffs in the 2021-22 season.

READ MORE: Okanagan Hockey Academy, Kelowna battle at CSSHL Championships in Penticton

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelownaKelowna RocketsLocal SportsOkanaganWHL

Previous story
More than 140 athletes from across B.C.’s Interior ski for gold at Apex Mountain

Just Posted

Selkirks coach Sam Barkwell with swimmers Finn Skofteby, Eric Moore, Tegan Konge, Dane Bach, Clara Tracy and Marrin Harwood at the B.C. Winter North and Interior Divisional meet in Kamloops Feb. 10-12, 2023. (Contributed)
Columbia Shuswap Selkirks making waves in swim competition season

Salmon Arm councillor David Gonella, Secwépemc Elder Louis Thomas and naturopath Taylor Bean cut the ribbon at TaylorMade Wellness’ open house Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm naturopath hosts ribbon-cutting to thank supporters and patients

Parkview Elementary students took part in a career exploration activity with virtual guests describing their careers to broaden the future workers’ minds. (School District 83 photo)
Sicamous elementary students take part in career exploration workshop

Jason Simon, former NHL player, came to Eagle River Secondary to talk to students about perseverance and goal-setting on Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Eagle Valley News)
Former NHL player inspires Sicamous high school students