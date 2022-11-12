The Okanagan Sun are Canadian Cup champions for the first time in 2000 and third time in franchise history (Photo - Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL)/Facebook)

BREAKING: The Okanagan Sun are national champions

The Sun won the Canadian Cup by beating the Regina Thunder 21-19 on Saturday, Nov. 12

No matter the weather, the sun will always shine as the Okanagan Sun are Canadian Cup championships for the third time in franchise history.

They finished a perfect 14-0 season by beating the Regina Thunder 21-19 at Mosaic Stadium in Saskatchewan on Saturday (Nov. 12).

Okanagan found themselves down in the game, something that didn’t happen often this season. In the second quarter, they were down 15-0 but scored a last-second touchdown before halftime, making it 15-7.

After a safety made it 17-7 for Regina, the Sun stormed back with two touchdowns by Jevon Garwood and Mike O’Shea to take a 21-17 lead.

The team’s defence was able to shut down the Thunder in the fourth quarter. Late in the game, the Thunder forced the Sun to concede a safety, making it 21-19.

In the final minute, the Sun were about to put the game away, forcing the Thunder to turn the ball over on downs.

It’s the first time the Sun are national champions since 2000.

