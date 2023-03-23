Local U9 hockey players helped as flag bearers during the opening ceremonies of the U18 T1 Provincial Championships on Monday evening, March 20, 2023 at the Shaw Centre. (Photo courtesy of Kristal Burgess Photography)

Bronze and gold medal U18 B.C. Championship games go tonight in Salmon Arm

U18 AA bronze medal contest starts at 5 p.m., gold at 8 p.m. at Shaw Centre

The bronze and gold medal games of the U18 AA BC Championships go this evening at Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm, wrapping up a week of great hockey.

The North East Trackers and Cloverdale Colts meet at 5 p.m. at the Spectator Arena, vying for the bronze medal.

At 8 p.m., it’s the East Kootenay Avalanche and the Juan De Fuca Grizzlies going for gold.

It has been an amazing few days of hockey at the Shaw Centre beginning on Monday, March 20, reports the Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association, and the action is not over yet.

Mary-Rose Mack of Salmon Arm sings the national anthem at the opening ceremonies of the U18 T1 Provincial Championships on Monday evening, March 20, 2023 at the Shaw Centre. (Photo courtesy of Kristal Burgess Photography)

Mary-Rose Mack of Salmon Arm sings the national anthem at the opening ceremonies of the U18 T1 Provincial Championships on Monday evening, March 20, 2023 at the Shaw Centre. (Photo courtesy of Kristal Burgess Photography)
