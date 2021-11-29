Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand (63) checks Vancouver Canucks’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand (63) checks Vancouver Canucks’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Bruins forward Marchand suspended 3 games for slew-footing Canuck

It is the seventh suspension of Marchand’s career

The NHL on Monday suspended Bruins forward Brad Marchand for three games for slew-footing Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during Boston’s 3-2 victory a day earlier.

It is the seventh suspension of Marchand’s career. He will lose about $92,000 in pay.

Late in the first period of Sunday night’s game, the two players were pursuing the puck when Marchand hit Ekman-Larsson high and at the same time kicked the Canucks defensemen’s legs out from under him. No penalty was called at the time.

“What causes this play to rise to the level of supplemental discipline,” the NHL Department of Player Safety said in a video on Monday, “is Marchand’s use of both his upper and lower body to take Ekman-Larsson to the ice in a dangerous fashion, and the speed in which the players are traveling toward the boards.”

Marchand’s history, which includes a two-game suspension for slew-footing in 2015, also played a role.

—The Associated Press

CanucksNHL

Previous story
Travel restrictions amid Omicron variant strand Canadian field hockey team

Just Posted

File image
Vancouver Canucks donate $250,000 to Princeton flood victims

Barb Keehn, a former Merritt resident and the receptionist at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm, will be welcoming evacuees to the centre from Nov. 29 until supplies last, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m, to pick up free games, books and stuffies donated by students in School District 83. (Photo contributed)
Students in North Okanagan-Shuswap donate games, books, stuffies for evacuees

The collision occurred at about 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26. (Paul Anthony - Twitter)
Three die in fiery truck collision on Highway 3 near Princeton

City of Salmon Arm questioned on whether the proposed expansion of the sewage treatment plant would withstand flooding. (File photo)
Resident questions Salmon Arm council after Merritt’s sewage treatment plant floods