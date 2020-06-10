Buffalo Sabres forward Curtis Lazar (27) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres nominate Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar for NHL trophy

The 25-year-old is finding his niche in the league as a hard-checking forward

Perserverence, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

These are the qualities the Pro Hockey Writers Association looks for when selecting the recipient of the Bill Masterson Memorial Trophy each year. The Buffalo Sabres believe Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar embodies these virtues.

Lazar, 25, entered the NHL as a first-round draft pick in 2013 when he signed with the Ottawa Senators. He became a Calgary Flame partway through the 2016-2017 campaign but spent almost all of the 2018-2019 season playing for their farm team.

After he entered free agency, the Sabres picked him up last July but, following their fall camp, he was sent down to play with the Rochester Americans in the AHL. Lazar came out strong for Rochester, contributing nine points in his first 11 games with the team. He was recalled back to Buffalo in November and found the mesh on a thrilling breakaway goal in his debut with the New York State team.

Read More: Some Canadian CrossFit gyms quick to de-affiliate from brand after Glassman comments

Read More: COVID-19: B.C. protects amateur sports groups from virus liability

After more shuffling between the Buffalo and Rochester rosters, Lazar found a full-time niche with the Sabres in the second half of the NHL season.

“He embraced a role as a physical checking presence and was relied upon to win opening draws at the start of overtime,” a statement on the Sabres’ website reads.

Lazar racked up five goals and five assists in 38 games with Buffalo, which amounts to the highest points and goals per game totals of his career. He also had a career-high 51.2 face-off percentage and an average of 11:50 ice time which was his highest since the 2015-2016 season.

“I’ve been that player before,” Lazar said in January.

“I’ve done it at every level except the NHL. Again, with me, I’ve always established that defensive game, first to build that trust and get that ice time, and then build on the offense. It’s nice to put in there and be relied upon in all situations.”

Read More: Sicamous Creek Falls trail reopens with safety improvements

Read More: Curtis Sagmoen to be sentenced for latest assault conviction

This gritty comeback-season inspired Buffalo to put Lazar up as their nominee for the Masterson trophy. The winner is selected by a poll of the Pro Hockey Writers association. If he wins, Lazar will be the third Sabre to bring home the trophy, joining Don Luce in 1975 and Pat LaFontaine in 1995.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Pro sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Junior B hockey players receive bursaries

Just Posted

Save-On-Foods to start national food bank campaign

The company said 50 per cent of proceeds from Western Family products sold will be donated

Buffalo Sabres nominate Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar for NHL trophy

The 25-year-old is finding his niche in the league as a hard-checking forward

Sicamous Creek Falls trail reopens with safety improvements

Trail had been closed after two men fell to their deaths in separate incidents in 2019

Curtis Sagmoen to be sentenced for latest assault conviction

North Okanagan man was found guilty Feb. 11 of running over escort with an ATV

Black bear strolls into Vernon house

Conservation officers are searching for the bear, which entered a home in the Foothills area

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Budget airline Swoop suspends Kelowna service until fall

The WestJet subsidiary ran flights between Kelowna and Winnipeg three times a week last summer

Salmon Arm museum on hunt for spittoons, deer mount

Items to decorate walls of R.J. Haney and Heritage and Museum addition

‘Racism is real,’ says Vernon Black Lives Matter protester

Handful of demonstrators take to court steps in solidarity with BLM movement

COVID-19: B.C. protects amateur sports groups from virus liability

Dr. Bonnie Henry endorses Vancouver Canucks bid to host NHL

Piano man lights up North Okanagan streets

Downtown Vernon instrument back on the 30th Avenue block

B.C.’s logging industry pleads for certainty as push away from old-growth continues

Truck Loggers Association wants to run their business without worrying about changing goalposts

History of systemic racism between RCMP and First Nations must be addressed: B.C. chief

Recent protests spark renewed calls for police reform and healing to move forward

Summerland Music Camp goes online

Camp for children includes ukulele lessons, art and urban dance

Most Read