Cain Franson will be moving to France to play with the Amiens Hockey Elite league in France on August 1. (Submitted photo)

Cain Franson signs with Les Gothiques d’Amiens

Sicamous native’s next goal buzzer will sound off in France come early August

A Sicamous hockey player is going professional signing with a team in the France-based Hockey Elite league.

Cain Franson will be joining Les Gothiques d’Amiens and will be moving to France August 1.

The 26-year-old has played four seasons in the WHL with the Vancouver Giants, two Vancouver Canuck prospect camps, five seasons with the Calgary Dino’s CIS League, two CIS All-Star selections and won a championship with ECHL Allen Americans.

Cal Franson, Cain’s father, is thrilled for his son and his upcoming move.

“I could not be prouder. It’s been quite a road for him so to see that happen for him I couldn’t be happier and prouder of him,” Cal said.

Cain Franson played all his minor hockey in Sicamous and played one year in Salmon Arm for the AA midget rep team.

Although slightly apprehensive, Franson is looking forward to the opportunity.

“I’m a little nervous; it’s going to be a big change culturally I know that,” said Franson. “I’m trying to embrace it, everyone I’ve talked to that’s been over there says it’s a great league and it’s good hockey.”

Although the league has less travel time than some of his past teams, Franson’s decision to take up the contract with Amiens was not an easy one.

“I didn’t quite know which direction to go; I had some offers from other parts of the world so it was a little bit of a toss up,” he said. “I wanted to go to a winning team and I know Amiens had a lot of success and won the French cup last year.”

