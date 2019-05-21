Canada blanks U.S. 3-0, finishes first in Group A at hockey world championship

Canada finished at the top of the Group A standings with 18 points from six regulation wins

Kyle Turris had a goal and an assist as Canada finished off preliminary play at the world hockey championship with a 3-0 win over the United States on Tuesday.

Canada finished at the top of the Group A standings with 18 points from six regulation wins and one regulation loss. The Canadians have won six straight since opening with a 3-1 loss to Finland.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Jared McCann also scored for Canada, while Matt Murray picked up the shutout in goal.

Cory Schneider took the loss in goal for the Americans, who finished fourth in the group with 14 points (4-1-1) behind Canada, Finland and Germany.

Canada took charge early in the game, with Dubois scoring one minute 49 seconds after the opening faceoff. Mark Stone came out from behind the American goal and fed Dubois with a pass to set up the opening goal.

Turris put Canada up 2-0 just over seven minutes later when Anthony Mantha caused a turnover in the Canadian zone and skated up the wing before feeding Canada’s captain with a pass.

McCann put Canada up 3-0 15 minutes into the second period when he took a pass from Turris and ripped a shot past Schneider.

Canada will face Switzerland, which finished fourth in Group B, in the quarterfinals.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Teams that win are tight’: B.C. Lions search for chemistry at training camp

Just Posted

WildsafeBC comes to the Okanagan to reduce wildlife conflict

Bear activity on the Westside has been an issue in the past few weeks

Helping people through the worst days of their lives

Police Based Victim Services grateful for the many agencies which provide local support

Driver, animals escape injury after collision near Sicamous

RCMP say road conditions were not a factor in afternoon crash

Fifth cannabis store proposed for downtown

City of Salmon Arm policy limits number cannabis retailers in core to four

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

Environment Canada is calling for a similar day tomorrow.

More available child care spaces coming to the Okanagan

B.C. government invests $250,000 into building a child care facility in West Kelowna

Win a painting, see a fashion show, support service dogs

Artist donates work to support deb’s Style Loft fundraiser for assistance dogs

Aquilini-owned blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers

Pitt Meadows farm owes wages to 174 employees

Pesticide use in Okanagan park prompts warning

Civilian goes out of his way to post caution signs

Column: Documentary offers gander at Newfoundland hospitality during 9/11 attacks

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

BC Wildfire Service to send 267 firefighters to Alberta

Sufficient personnel, resources remain in B.C. to respond to any fire activity

Car crashes into semi-truck in West Kelowna

Highway 97 heading northbound by Boucherie Rd. closed

LETTER: Fletcher ‘blurs reality’ on B.C. union public construction

Bridge, highway projects awarded to companies, not unions

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Most Read