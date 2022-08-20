Japan’s Yujiro Kume (14) stretches for the ball as Canada’s Omar Bousmina (6) beats out an infield single during the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Japan’s Yujiro Kume (14) stretches for the ball as Canada’s Omar Bousmina (6) beats out an infield single during the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

Canada will next face Mexico on Monday

Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action.

After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning.

Mayervich drove in Canada’s first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0.

Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three runners home to make it 5-0.

With two outs, Ben Meichenbaum drove Dartnell home with a ground ball that led to an error from Japanese second baseman Yujiro Kume.

Mayervich pitched the final 4 1/3 innings, closing the game on three consecutive strikeouts after pitcher Lucas Weisser left the mound with two strikeouts and three walks.

Canada will next face Mexico on Monday.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Armstrong high jumper soars to bronze at Canada Summer Games

Just Posted

More than half of Western Grebes hatched in British Columbia begin their lives in Salmon Arm Bay according to the Salmon Arm Bay Nature Enhancement Society. (File photo)
Sick and dead birds found in Salmon Arm Bay spur testing for avian flu

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstorms in the Okanagan and Shuswap this weekend. (Image: Pixabay)
Heat warning, air quality statement ends as thunderstorms loom for Okanagan, Shuswap

Crews respond to the Cosens Creek wildfire burning in Kalamalka Lake Park, which broke out Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Coldstream Fire Department photo)
UPDATE: Wildfire east of Armstrong now 3 hectares; Kal Park fire being held

Although water tests near the Salmon Arm wharf and at Canoe Beach show no harmful toxin as of Aug. 19, a cautionary advisory issued by Interior Health to avoid contact with the algal bloom remains. (File photo)
Good news: Algae tests in two areas of Shuswap Lake don’t contain toxin