Team Canada lost to Puerto Rico on Saturday, July 6, 2019 during the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup. The team will now play Serbia on Sunday. (Canada Basketball/Facebook)

Canada to play for seventh at U19 World Cup after loss to Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico led 30-19 after the first quarter before Canada pulled even 47-47 to start the second half

Canada will play for seventh place at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup after a 98-81 loss to Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Karim Mane had 14 points, while Thomas Kennedy contributed 11 points and five rebounds for the Canadians, who came into the tournament as the defending World Cup champions.

Charles Bediako and Damion Squire each had 10 points in the loss. Andre Jael Curbelo Rodriguez scored a game-high 24 points for Puerto Rico.

Canada was relegated to the losing side of the draw after an 85-80 loss to France in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Puerto Rico led 30-19 after the first quarter before Canada pulled even 47-47 to start the second half. Puerto Rico took a 73-66 advantage into the fourth, then outscored the Canadians 25-15 down the stretch.

At the 2017 World Cup in Cairo, Roy Rana coached Canada to gold — the country’s first basketball title in an international FIBA tournament — and RJ Barrett was named the tournament MVP.

Canada will tip off against Serbia in the 7th-8th classification game on Sunday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Indigenous youth riding high in rodeo world

Just Posted

Indigenous youth riding high in rodeo world

Lincoln Yarama to compete in National High School Finals Rodeo in Wyoming

Letter: Salmar commended for attempting to show controversial film

Writer disgusted someone took choice away from public with alleged threats of violence

Report: What are Salmon Arm’s goals, achievements, where does the money go?

The city’s 2018 Annual Report includes information on who the city paid and how much

Minister for Seniors drops into the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre

Visit is part of Filomena Tassi’s tour of Canada to hear concerns facing seniors

Evacuation route plans sought for natural, technological distasters in Shuswap

Columbia Shuswap Regional District seeks plans for Electoral Areas C, D, E and F

Netflix to cut down on scenes containing smoking

Tobacco on popular TV and streaming shows has reached nearly 30 million youth, non-profit says

B.C. dog thought to have been killed by raccoons found alive by Good Samaritan

City of Trail will be posting warning signs about aggressive raccoons near Gyro Park

Summerland thrift store has received odd donations and generous tips

Store volunteers recall unusual items and grateful customers

B.C. father haunted by ‘nightmares’ of daughter’s violent murder in 100 Mile House

Supreme Court Justice hears submissions for sentencing in Michael Martel case

Southern California jolted by biggest quake in 20 years

The 7.1-magnitude quake struck at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centred 18 kilometres from Ridgecrest

Plans to save threatened B.C. caribou on hold as NDP mends fences

Environmental groups said they cheered April’s draft agreement to protect caribou from the threat of extinction

Report: Kawhi Leonard to leave Raptors, sign with L.A. Clippers

Won and done: Toronto wins NBA title, loses superstar

Kamloops car collision results in fatality

RCMP is currently coordinating this investigation with the BC Coroners Service

Minister for Seniors drops into the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre

Visit is part of Filomena Tassi’s tour of Canada to hear concerns facing seniors

Most Read