Canada’s Bouchard and Andreescu post first-round wins at Wimbledon

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu and Eugenie Bouchard won in the opening women’s qualification round at Wimbledon.

FILE: Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard returns to Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro during their Women’s Singles Match on the opening day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Adam Davy

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu and Eugenie Bouchard posted comfortable victories Tuesday in the opening women’s qualification round at Wimbledon.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., defeated American Grace Min 6-2, 6-0 while Bouchard beat 18th seed Lin Zhu of China 6-0, 6-2.

The other Canadians entered in the women’s draw were eliminated. Germany’s Antonia Lottner topped Montreal’s Francoise Abanda 7-5, 6-4 and Italy’s Deborah Chiesa topped No. 20 Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

In men’s second-round qualifying play, Montreal’s Brayden Schnur was scheduled to play Argentina’s Andrea Collarini later Tuesday. Eighth-seeded Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., was to meet Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Main draw action is set to begin Monday. Organizers will also announce the seedings Wednesday and unveil the singles draws Friday.

World No. 26 Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and No. 32 Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., are on the men’s singles entry list with No. 93 Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver.

Raonic pulled out of last week’s Queen’s Club tournament due to a right pectoral strain but appears primed to return at Wimbledon.

Competition continues at the Grand Slam event through July 15.

Related: Pats comeback earns fan date with Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard

Related: Eugenie Bouchard opens Aussie Open with first-round win

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.