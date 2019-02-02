Saskatchewan third Matt Dunstone, who throws fourth rocks, releases a shot as they play Manitoba at the Tim Hortons Brier curling championship at the Brandt Centre in Regina on Sunday, March 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Canada’s Matt Dunstone tied for first place at curling World Cup

Canada’s men’s team has 13 points through five games, tied for first with Scotland.

Canada’s Matt Dunstone stayed tied for first place in the Group B standings at the third World Cup stop of the season, downing China 9-2 on Saturday.

Dunstone, of Winnipeg, took control of the game by scoring three in the fourth end. He followed that with a deuce in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

On the women’s side, Canada’s Darcy Robertson remains winless through six games after dropping two on Saturday.

The Winnipeg skip fell 8-4 to China in the late afternoon draw after a 7-0 loss to Russia in the morning.

Canada’s mixed doubles team of Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott topped South Korean pair Hyeri Jang and Chiwon Choi 7-5 to stay atop the standings with 13 points through six games.

The Canadian Press

