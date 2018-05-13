Canada’s women’s sevens team falls 28-26 to the USA in the quarterfinals

Team will play for fifth place today at Westhills Stadium at 12:48 p.m.

  • May. 13, 2018 11:30 a.m.
  • Sports

Canada’s women’s sevens team lost 28-26 to the USA in the quarterfinals of the HSBC Canada Sevens tournament at Westhills Stadium in Langford Sunday morning.

USA opened the scoring within the first minute through Jordan Gray to take an early 7-0 lead. With four minutes left in the first half Leyla Kelter scored another try to make it 14-0.

Ghislaine Landry got Canada on the board shortly after, but the USA answered right back with another try. Charity Williams also scored a try to make it 21-12.

Biance Farella scored a try to cut the U.S.’s lead to two points, followed by a second try to give Canada its first lead of the game with just a minute left in the second half. But USA scored on the full-time hooter and slot the conversion to take a last-second 28-26 victory.

[gps-image name=”11864624_web1_180516-GNG-WomensSevens3.jpg”][gps-image name=”11864624_web1_180516-GNG-WomensSevens2.jpg”][gps-image name=”11864624_web1_180516-GNG-WomensSevens4.jpg”]

