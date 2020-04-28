In this Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) speaks during a news conference in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. A Quebec-born Super Bowl champion is making the move from the offensive line to the medical front line. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Brynn Anderson

Canadian-born Super Bowl champ joins front-line workers at Quebec long-term care facility

Duvernay-Tardif graduated from McGill University’s Faculty of Medicine

A Quebec-born Super Bowl champion is making the move from the offensive line to the medical front line.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is working at a long-term care facility in Quebec to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duvernay-Tardif’s agent Sasha Ghavami confirmed the news, but declined to share which residence his client is working in.

The Saint-Jean-Baptiste native, who holds a medical degree, told Sports Illustrated he was assigned to a facility on Montreal’s South Shore near his hometown.

Premier Francois Legault thanked the 29-year old Duvernay-Tardif, and Olympic bronze-medal winning figure skater Joannie Rochette, for joining hundreds of other health-care workers who have been assigned to other long-term care facilities.

Duvernay-Tardif graduated from McGill University’s Faculty of Medicine with a Doctor of Medicine and Master of Surgery in 2018.

READ MORE: ‘Stronger Together’ special raises over $6 million for Food Banks Canada

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusNFL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Four Okanagan Rockets selected in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft

Just Posted

Family member speaks about Salmon Arm church shooting a year after

Son reflects on importance of grieving together and community support

Another element of spring in Salmon Arm has arrived

Fountain turned back on later than usual this year

Four Okanagan Rockets selected in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft

Nathan Gossoo, Lian Gayfter, Dante Nunes and Luke Schraeder were selected

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing strategy

IH is following suit of provincial health authorities, testing those with cold, influenza-like symptoms, ‘however mild’

Shuswap mask maker allegedly scammed by person claiming to be with Interior Health

Resident says person who took homemade masks tried to sell them online

Trudeau says COVID-19 curve is beginning to flatten; more PPE on the way for provinces

Prime minister reminds Canadians they’re not out of the woods yet

Six Kelowna firefighters retire with almost 150 years of combined service

Al Lipkovitz, Tim Hill, Rob Buchanan, Rob Schelppe and Gayanne Pacholzuk have reired

North Okanagan gets creative with pet pics, foodie fun and more

Museum’s Isolate + Create site drawing variety of posts

PHOTOS: B.C. nurse and doctor marry early ‘just in case’ amid COVID pandemic

The Hogarths had a socially distant April wedding, now work on COVID-19 frontlines as man and wife

‘We don’t have a date’: Some B.C. kids might return to school before summer, but focus is on fall

Children of essential workers will be prioritized, Dr. Henry said

Grizzly bear relocated from small island off B.C. coast shot dead in self-defence

Mali, the bear rescued in historic joint efforts, was shot dead in an act of self-defence

Princeton RCMP track down border crosser under Quarantine Act

A man who crossed the Canada-U.S. border at Blaine, Wash., was intercepted… Continue reading

Local restaurants feel squeezed by delivery apps’ commission fees

Delivery platforms can take up to 30 per cent commission

Canadian doctors say they see little progress on improving PPE supply: survey

42 per cent had seen no change in the supply of gear such as masks and face shields in the last month,

Most Read