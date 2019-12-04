(Black Press Media files)

Canadian lacrosse becomes latest sport to nix ‘midget’ from division names

The association said it plans to implement the new division names for the 2020 box lacrosse season

The association that governs lacrosse in Canada has gotten rid of “midget” as a division name in its box lacrosse and men’s field lacrosse leagues.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Canadian Lacrosse Association said the were nixing the current age division names – including “midget” – and replacing them with alpha-numeric ones.

In box lacrosse, the division formerly called midget will now be 16U, and other age ranges will follow the same naming style. The decision to change box lacrosse names was made at the association’s annual meeting in November.

The association said it plans to implement the new division names for the 2020 box lacrosse season. The names for men’s field lacrosse were updated at the start of the 2019 season following a decision made by the association in May.

The decision announced Tuesday echoes one made by Hockey Canada last month, where it also changed division names like “midget” to alpha-numeric ones.

The organization representing little people in Canada said it was “extremely pleased” with the decision.

Little People of Canada president Allan Redford called the decision a “win-win-win.

A win for the sport, the fans, and all Canadians. The ease with which this was embraced and adopted across all Canadian sporting organizations is a testament to Canada’s core desire for inclusion, dignity, and respect,” Redford said.

READ MORE: ‘Midget’ no more: Sweeping division name changes coming to minor hockey in Canada

READ MORE: Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP found justified in using hose during rooftop standoff

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Residents asked to share ideas on housing needs in Salmon Arm

Open house set for Thursday, Dec. 5 at city hall with city staff, housing task force and consultants

CSRD abandons $8.9 million water system expansion in North Shuswap

Plans being drawn up to acquire and upgrade smaller water system in the Scotch Creek area

Salmon Arm businesses want to give family in need a lift

Braby Motors, Fix Auto, Kal Tire and SASCU bring back Christmas van giveaway

Gate blocks well-used access to Salmon Arm’s Mount Ida

Province aware of the situation, working with involved parties on a solution

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

Canadian lacrosse become latest sport to nix ‘midget’ from division names

The association said it plans to implement the new division names for the 2020 box lacrosse season

Coquihalla northbound open following collision

Drivers should expect major delays on Highway 5

Three Blind Mice receives park designation from City of Penticton

City to amend current licence to use agreements to require ‘responsible maintenance and development’

Two charged with attempted murder in Westwold standoff

Darwyn Allen Curtis Sellars, 31, and Jennifer Patricia Singleton, 38, are facing multiple charges

Firefighters not at fault for pickup damaged getting out of the way: courts

A Langley resident sued for $5,000 after scraping her pickup

Lake Country coffee company wants to revolutionize java industry

New, innovative blends will combine coffee with natural cognitive nootropics

Users renew request for indoor tennis facility in Penticton

“If Salmon Arm, with half our population, can support something like that, why can’t we?”

Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Meat prices will increase the most, the report suggests

Most Read