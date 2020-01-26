Mark McMorris competes in X Games Aspen’s men’s snowboard big air final on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Buttermilk Ski Area in Aspen Snowmass, Colo. He won silver. (Liz Copan/Summit Daily News via AP)

Canadian Mark McMorris makes Winter X Games history with 18th career medal

The two-time Olympic slopestyle bronze medallist is among 31 Canadians competing

Canadian Mark McMorris earned his 18th individual Winter X Games medal to equal American Shaun White’s mark in Aspen, Colo.

McMorris took home silver during the men’s snowboard big air event to match White’s record for the highest number of winter medals won by an athlete at the X Games. His compatriot Max Parrot closed out that competition for Canada by taking home the gold.

McMorris managed to achieved the feat after he finished seventh in men’s snowboard slopestyle earlier it the day — which was won by Darcy Sharpe of Comox, B.C.

Over the last nine years, McMorris has earned eight gold (five in slopestyle, three in big air), seven silver (four in big air, three in slopestyle) and three bronze medals (two in slopestyle, one in big air) at the X Games.

Overall, Canadian athletes had an impressive day on the slopes at the X Games on Saturday — winning two golds, four silvers and one bronze.

Calgary’s Darcy Sharpe was among the day’s big winners — taking home his first-ever X Games gold in the men’s snowboard slopestyle event.

—-

The Canadian Press

